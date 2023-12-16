Who's Playing

Albany Great Danes @ Drexel Dragons

Current Records: Albany 6-4, Drexel 5-5

What to Know

After five games on the road, Drexel is heading back home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Albany Great Danes at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at John A Daskalakis Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, the Dragons couldn't handle the Mountaineers and fell 66-60.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Amari Williams, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 15 rebounds. That's the first time this season that he pulled down ten or more rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Justin Moore, who scored 20 points along with three steals.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, Albany's good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They fell 78-73 to the Owls. The over/under was set at 151 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Jonathan Beagle put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 16 points and 15 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Tyler Bertram was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.

The Dragons' loss dropped their record down to 5-5. As for the Great Danes, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Drexel have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Albany struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, Drexel is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Odds

Drexel is a big 11-point favorite against Albany, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

