Who's Playing

Campbell Fighting Camels @ Drexel Dragons

Current Records: Campbell 12-14, Drexel 16-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Drexel Dragons and the Campbell Fighting Camels are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Daskalakis Athletic Center. Drexel will be looking to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

The matchup between Drexel and the Pride on Thursday hardly resembled the 66-52 effort from their previous meeting. The Dragons skirted past the Pride 79-77.

Meanwhile, Campbell pushed their score all the way to 87 on Thursday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 88-87 to the Hawks.

The Dragons' win bumped their record up to 16-10. As for the Fighting Camels, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-14 record this season.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Drexel have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Campbell, though, as they've been averaging only 32.7 rebounds per game. Given Drexel's sizable advantage in that area, the Fighting Camels will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, Drexel is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last six times they've played.

Odds

Drexel is a big 11-point favorite against Campbell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dragons as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is 139 points.

