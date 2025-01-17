Halftime Report

Elon has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. Sitting on a score of 37-31, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Elon came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Elon Phoenix @ Drexel Dragons

Current Records: Elon 12-5, Drexel 10-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Daskalakis Athletic Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.00

What to Know

Elon is 2-8 against Drexel since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Daskalakis Athletic Center. The Phoenix are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.4 points per game this season.

Elon took a loss when they played away from home on Thursday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Monday. They came out on top against Campbell by a score of 81-68.

Elon got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Sam Sherry out in front who dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds. What's more, Sherry also posted a 88.9% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in January of 2024. Another player making a difference was Nick Dorn, who posted 22 points.

Meanwhile, Drexel fought the good fight in their overtime match against Towson on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 93-82 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers. The Dragons didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the loss, Drexel had strong showings from Yame Butler, who went 6 for 10 en route to 21 points plus four steals, and Cole Hargrove, who went 8 for 12 en route to 19 points plus eight rebounds.

Elon's win was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 12-5. As for Drexel, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-7.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Elon has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.4 rebounds per game (they're ranked fifth in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like Drexel struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Elon is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 12-4 ATS overall, they're only 2-7 against Drexel in their most recent matchups.

Odds

Drexel is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Elon, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

Series History

Drexel has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Elon.