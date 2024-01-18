Who's Playing

Monmouth Hawks @ Drexel Dragons

Current Records: Monmouth 9-8, Drexel 12-6

How To Watch

What to Know

After three games on the road, Drexel is heading back home. The Drexel Dragons and the Monmouth Hawks will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Daskalakis Athletic Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Drexel has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six contests by 19 points or more this season. They were the clear victor by a 89-69 margin over the Phoenix. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 53-32.

Meanwhile, the Hawks couldn't handle the Cougars on Saturday and fell 94-83. Monmouth has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Dragons are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-6 record this season. As for the Hawks, they bumped their record down to 9-8 with that defeat, which was their sixth straight on the road.

Drexel took their win against Monmouth in their previous meeting back in March of 2023 by a conclusive 64-45. Does Drexel have another victory up their sleeve, or will Monmouth turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Monmouth has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Drexel.