North Carolina A&T Aggies @ Drexel Dragons

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 6-14, Drexel 14-7

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Drexel. The Drexel Dragons and the North Carolina A&T Aggies will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Daskalakis Athletic Center. Drexel will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

Last Thursday, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Dragons had to settle for a 70-67 defeat against the Tigers.

Despite their loss, Drexel saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Amari Williams, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Justin Moore was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Thursday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 90-71 punch to the gut against the Fightin' Blue Hens. North Carolina A&T found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent.

Like North Carolina A&T, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Jason Murphy led the charge by scoring 12 points along with seven rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Murphy has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Landon Glasper, who scored 22 points.

The Dragons' defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 14-7. As for the Aggies, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-14.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Drexel have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for North Carolina A&T, though, as they've been averaging only 30.1 rebounds per game. Given Drexel's sizeable advantage in that area, North Carolina A&T will need to find a way to close that gap.

Drexel didn't have too much breathing room in their game against North Carolina A&T when the teams last played on January 11th, but they still walked away with a 67-63 victory. Does Drexel have another victory up their sleeve, or will North Carolina A&T turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Drexel is a big 17.5-point favorite against North Carolina A&T, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

Drexel and North Carolina A&T both have 1 win in their last 2 games.