Who's Playing

Penn State Nittany Lions @ Drexel Dragons

Current Records: Penn State 9-2, Drexel 8-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $13.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Penn State. They will take on the Drexel Dragons in a holiday battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Wells Fargo Center. The Nittany Lions are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, Penn State humbled Coppin State with a 99-51 smackdown. The Nittany Lions have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven games by 19 points or more this season.

Ace Baldwin Jr. was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 11 points and 16 assists. The dominant performance gave him a new career-high in assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Nick Kern Jr., who earned 12 points along with six rebounds.

Penn State was working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Drexel had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Tuesday. They skirted past the Bison 68-65.

Drexel's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Jason Drake, who scored 21 points, and Yame Butler, who went 6 for 10 en route to 16 points plus two steals.

Penn State's win bumped their record up to 9-2. As for Drexel, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 8-4 record this season.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Penn State has been crazy accurate this season, having nailed 51.6% of their field goals per game (they're ranked fifth in field goal percentage overall). However, it's not like Drexel struggles in that department as they've made 46.8% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Penn State beat Drexel 63-57 when the teams last played back in December of 2015. Does Penn State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Drexel turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Penn State is a big 16.5-point favorite against Drexel, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Nittany Lions as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Penn State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 9 years.