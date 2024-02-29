Who's Playing

Stony Brook Seawolves @ Drexel Dragons

Current Records: Stony Brook 16-13, Drexel 18-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Daskalakis Athletic Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Stony Brook has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Drexel Dragons will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Daskalakis Athletic Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 19.1% better than the opposition, a fact Stony Brook proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 75-62 victory over the Tribe.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Stony Brook to victory, but perhaps none more so than Aaron Clarke, who scored 18 points along with seven assists. Clarke didn't help Stony Brook's cause all that much against the Aggies on Thursday but the same can't be said for this game. Another player making a difference was Tyler Stephenson-Moore, who scored 18 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Dragons earned a 70-60 victory over the Fightin' Blue Hens on Monday.

Drexel's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Justin Moore, who scored 20 points. Moore didn't help Drexel's cause all that much against the Seahawks on February 8th but the same can't be said for this match. The team also got some help courtesy of Lucas Monroe, who scored 13 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

The Seawolves pushed their record up to 16-13 with that win, which was their sixth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 77.5 points per game. As for the Dragons, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 18-11.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Stony Brook have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Drexel struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Stony Brook won a game that couldn't have been any closer when the teams last played back in January of 2023, slipping by the Dragons 67-66. The rematch might be a little tougher for Stony Brook since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Stony Brook won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.