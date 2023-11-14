Who's Playing

Temple Owls @ Drexel Dragons

Current Records: Temple 2-0, Drexel 1-1

What to Know

Temple is 4-0 against Drexel since December of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Temple Owls will head out on the road to face off against the Drexel Dragons at 7:00 p.m. ET at John A Daskalakis Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Friday, the Owls earned a 75-68 victory over the Midshipmen. The win made it back-to-back wins for Temple.

Temple got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Jahlil White out in front who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 10 rebounds. Hysier Miller was another key contributor, earning 18 points along with 5 steals.

Meanwhile, the Dragons had just enough and edged the Eagles out 74-72 on Saturday.

The Owls' victory bumped their record up to 2-0. As for the Dragons, the win got them back to even at 1-1.

Temple is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with an 18-12-1 record against the spread.

Temple was able to grind out a solid victory over Drexel in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, winning 73-61. The rematch might be a little tougher for Temple since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Drexel is a 5-point favorite against Temple, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Dragons, as the game opened with the Dragons as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

Series History

Temple has won all of the games they've played against Drexel in the last 6 years.