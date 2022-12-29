Who's Playing
Elon @ Drexel
Current Records: Elon 2-11; Drexel 6-6
What to Know
The Drexel Dragons won both of their matches against the Elon Phoenix last season (77-49 and 71-60) and are aiming for the same result Thursday. Drexel and Elon will face off in a Colonial battle at 4 p.m. ET at John A Daskalakis Center. The Dragons should still be riding high after a victory, while Elon will be looking to right the ship.
Drexel simply couldn't be stopped two weeks ago, as they easily beat the Delaware State Hornets at home 85-52.
Meanwhile, Elon was expected to have a tough go of it last Tuesday, and that's exactly how things played out. They got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Indiana Hoosiers an easy 96-72 win. A silver lining for the Phoenix was the play of guard Sean Halloran, who had 15 points and six assists.
The Dragons are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
Drexel's victory brought them up to 6-6 while Elon's defeat pulled them down to 2-11. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Drexel is stumbling into the game with the 41st fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.8 on average. The Phoenix have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 28th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Dragons are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Drexel have won eight out of their last 14 games against Elon.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Drexel 71 vs. Elon 60
- Jan 20, 2022 - Drexel 77 vs. Elon 49
- Mar 09, 2021 - Drexel 63 vs. Elon 56
- Feb 15, 2020 - Elon 75 vs. Drexel 70
- Jan 16, 2020 - Drexel 63 vs. Elon 41
- Feb 02, 2019 - Drexel 67 vs. Elon 63
- Jan 03, 2019 - Drexel 79 vs. Elon 65
- Jan 25, 2018 - Drexel 83 vs. Elon 79
- Dec 30, 2017 - Elon 90 vs. Drexel 75
- Feb 18, 2017 - Elon 65 vs. Drexel 56
- Jan 19, 2017 - Elon 93 vs. Drexel 73
- Mar 04, 2016 - Drexel 57 vs. Elon 56
- Feb 18, 2016 - Elon 81 vs. Drexel 76
- Jan 02, 2016 - Elon 83 vs. Drexel 78