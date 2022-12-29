Who's Playing

Elon @ Drexel

Current Records: Elon 2-11; Drexel 6-6

What to Know

The Drexel Dragons won both of their matches against the Elon Phoenix last season (77-49 and 71-60) and are aiming for the same result Thursday. Drexel and Elon will face off in a Colonial battle at 4 p.m. ET at John A Daskalakis Center. The Dragons should still be riding high after a victory, while Elon will be looking to right the ship.

Drexel simply couldn't be stopped two weeks ago, as they easily beat the Delaware State Hornets at home 85-52.

Meanwhile, Elon was expected to have a tough go of it last Tuesday, and that's exactly how things played out. They got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Indiana Hoosiers an easy 96-72 win. A silver lining for the Phoenix was the play of guard Sean Halloran, who had 15 points and six assists.

The Dragons are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Drexel's victory brought them up to 6-6 while Elon's defeat pulled them down to 2-11. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Drexel is stumbling into the game with the 41st fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.8 on average. The Phoenix have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 28th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 4 p.m. ET

Thursday at 4 p.m. ET Where: John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Dragons are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Drexel have won eight out of their last 14 games against Elon.