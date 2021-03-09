After a disappointing start to the 2020-21 season, the Elon Phoenix are one of the hottest teams in college basketball. Elon is on an active, seven-game winning streak, and the Phoenix timed the explosion well to reach the 2021 CAA Tournament Championship Game on Tuesday evening. Elon will face the Drexel Dragons in Harrisonburg, Virginia, and the matchup is not one that most predicted at the outset of the tournament. Drexel is also on a three-game winning streak, beating Charleston and Northeastern to reach the CAA Tournament finals.

Elon vs. Drexel spread: Drexel -3

Elon vs. Drexel over-under: 130.5 points

Elon vs. Drexel money line: Drexel -160, Elon +140

Elon: The Phoenix have covered the spread in seven straight games

Drexel: The Dragons are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why Elon can cover



The Phoenix are on a historic run, including a win over No. 1 seed James Madison on Sunday and an 18-point drubbing of No. 4 seed Hofstra in the semifinals on Monday. Elon's season-long numbers don't do the team justice to how it is playing recently, but the Phoenix do have strong points to focus on. Elon is a very good free throw shooting team, converting 75.2 percent from the charity stripe, and is No. 2 in the CAA in 3-point attempt rate, taking almost 44 percent of their shots from long distance.

The Phoenix are also strong taking care of the ball, and Drexel almost never forces turnovers, ranking outside the top 275 nationally in havoc rate defensively. On the other end, Elon is above-average nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, and is top 15 in the country in defensive rebound rate, allowing opponents to grab only 22.2 percent of their own missed shots. The Phoenix are a top-50 team in holding opponents to just 31.2 percent from 3-point range, and that will be key against a Drexel team that shoots well from the perimeter.

Why Drexel can cover

Drexel led the CAA in adjusted offensive efficiency this season, and the Dragons are difficult to stop. They are a top-40 team nationally in effective field goal percentage at 54.3 percent, and that jumps up to a conference-leading 56.4 percent in league games. Drexel also led the CAA in 2-point shooting, converting 58.4 percent of its shots, and free throw shooting, nailing 81.6 percent, this season.

Finally, the Dragons are above-average as a 3-point shooting team (36.2 percent), and there is reason to believe they can create free throw attempts effectively against an Elon team that struggles with fouls near the rim. Drexel's defense isn't quite as potent, but the Dragons are good on the defensive glass, pulling down 75.4 percent of available rebounds. The Dragons also hold opponents to just 32.7 percent on 3-point attempts, and Elon ranks outside the top 250 nationally in overall offensive efficiency this season.

