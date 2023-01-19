Who's Playing

Hampton @ Drexel

Current Records: Hampton 3-15; Drexel 10-8

What to Know

A Colonial battle is on tap between the Hampton Pirates and the Drexel Dragons at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at John A Daskalakis Center. Drexel will be strutting in after a victory while Hampton will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Pirates received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 79-67 to the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

Meanwhile, the Dragons made easy work of the Northeastern Huskies on Saturday and carried off a 76-55 win. Four players on Drexel scored in the double digits: forward Amari Williams (12), forward Garfield Turner (12), guard Lamar Oden Jr. (10), and guard Justin Moore (10).

Hampton have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 15-point spread they are up against. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past six games.

Hampton is now 3-15 while Drexel sits at 10-8. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Pirates are 354th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 78.9 on average. The Dragons' defense has more to brag about, as they they rank 11th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 59.6 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Dragons are a big 15-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.