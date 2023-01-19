Who's Playing

Hampton @ Drexel

Current Records: Hampton 3-15; Drexel 10-8

What to Know

The Drexel Dragons will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Dragons and the Hampton Pirates will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at John A Daskalakis Center. Drexel will be strutting in after a win while Hampton will be stumbling in from a loss.

Drexel made easy work of the Northeastern Huskies this past Saturday and carried off a 76-55 victory. Drexel got double-digit scores from four players: forward Amari Williams (12), forward Garfield Turner (12), guard Lamar Oden Jr. (10), and guard Justin Moore (10).

Meanwhile, Hampton received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 79-67 to the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Dragons are now 10-8 while the Pirates sit at 3-15. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Drexel enters the contest with only 59.6 points allowed per game on average, good for 12th best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Hampton is 354th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 78.9 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.