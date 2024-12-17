The Drexel Dragons battle the Howard Bison in a key non-conference matchup on Tuesday afternoon. Drexel is coming off a 77-70 win over Albany on Saturday, while Howard downed UNC Wilmington 88-83 that same day. The Dragons (7-4), who finished second in the Coastal Athletic Conference at 13-5 and were 20-12 overall last year, are 3-1 on the road this season. The Bison (5-6), who tied for second in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference at 9-5 and were 18-17 overall in 2023-24, are 3-1 on their home court.

Tipoff from Burr Gymnasium in Washington, D.C., is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Drexel leads the all-time series 2-0. Drexel is a 1-point favorite in the latest Drexel vs. Howard odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 145. Before making any Howard vs. Drexel picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 7 of the 2024-25 season on a 176-128 betting roll (+2066) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Drexel vs. Howard. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Howard vs. Drexel:

Drexel vs. Howard spread: Drexel -1



Drexel vs. Howard over/under: 145 points

Drexel vs. Howard money line: Drexel -121, Howard +101

DREX: The Dragons have hit the money line in 20 of their last 31 games (+8.05 units)

HOW: The Bison have hit the game total over in 19 of their last 33 games (+3.60 units)

Drexel vs. Howard picks: See picks at SportsLine



Drexel vs. Howard streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back Drexel

Junior guard Kobe MaGee has reached double-digit scoring in all 11 games this season. In 31.6 minutes of action, he is averaging 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals. He is connecting on 49.6% of his field goals, including 45.7% of his 3-pointers, and 81% of his free throws. In a 73-56 win over Colgate on Nov. 9, he scored a season-high 28 points, while adding nine rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Senior guard Yame Butler is one of three Dragons averaging 11 or more points. In 11 games, all starts, he is averaging 13.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 29.7 minutes. In a 78-73 loss to Bryant on Dec. 2, he scored 28 points and grabbed four rebounds. He scored 20 points, grabbed four rebounds, dished out three assists and added two steals in an 83-71 win over Chicago State on Nov. 26. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Howard

Senior guard Marcus Dockery has been red hot of late. In the win over UNC Wilmington, he scored 27 points, while adding seven assists and two rebounds. He poured in 29 points, while adding seven rebounds and five assists in a 124-50 victory over Virginia-Lynchburg on Wednesday. In 11 starts, he is averaging 16.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 32.1 minutes.

Freshman guard Blake Harper is off to a fast start to his collegiate career. In 11 games, all starts, he is averaging 16.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.7 minutes. He is connecting on 45.3% of his field goals and 79.7% of his free throws. He registered a triple-double in the win over Virginia-Lynchburg with 30 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. He also had a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds in an 84-67 loss to 14th-ranked Cincinnati on Dec. 8. See which team to pick here.

How to make Drexel vs. Howard picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 148 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.



So who wins Drexel vs. Howard, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,000 on its college basketball picks dating back to 2023, and find out.