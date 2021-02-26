The Drexel Dragons and the James Madison Dukes will face off ON Friday in a Colonial clash at 4 p.m. ET at Atlantic Union Bank Center. James Madison is 13-5 overall and 10-2 at home, while the Dragons are 8-7 overall and 3-5 on the road. The Dragons are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games played on Friday. The Dukes, meanwhile, are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games as a favorite.

The home team is 5-1 against the spread in the last six meetings between these two teams. The Dukes are favored by 1.5-points in the latest James Madison vs. Drexel odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 144.5.

James Madison vs. Drexel spread: James Madison -1.5

James Madison vs. Drexel over-under: 144.5 points

James Madison vs. Drexel money line: James Madison -115, Drexel -105

What you need to know about James Madison

The Dukes won their seventh straight game on Feb. 14, downing Hofstra 74-70. Vado Morse led James Madison with 16 points in the victory. Matt Lewis is leading James Madison with 19.7 points and 3.7 assists per game, while Justin Amadi adds 5.3 rebounds per outing. The Dukes score 78.5 points per game, and their defense allows 69.6 points per outing.

James Madison has won seven straight games and the Dukes are a perfect 7-0 against the spread during that span. James Madison has also had a ton of success against Drexel at home, winning eight of the last nine home meetings against the Dragons.

What you need to know about Drexel

The Dragons split their two-game set with Hofstra, losing the back end 79-74 on Feb. 7. T.J. Bickerstaff led Drexel with 18 points in the setback. Camren Wynter leads Drexel in scoring at 17.5 points and in assists at 5.5 dimes per game. James Butler pulls down 9.1 rebounds per outing.

Drexel averages 70.5 points per game, and the Dragons' defense allows 66.3 points per outing. Drexel has won five of its last seven meetings against James Madison. The Dragons are also 4-2 against the spread in their last six matchups against the Dukes.

