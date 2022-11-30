Who's Playing

Lafayette @ Drexel

Current Records: Lafayette 1-6; Drexel 3-4

What to Know

The Drexel Dragons will look to defend their home court on Wednesday against the Lafayette Leopards at 7 p.m. ET. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

On Sunday, Drexel lost to the Temple Owls on the road by a decisive 73-61 margin.

Meanwhile, Lafayette received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 70-57 to the Penn State Nittany Lions. Lafayette's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Leo O'Boyle, who had 19 points.

The Dragons are now 3-4 while the Leopards sit at 1-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Drexel enters the matchup with only 10.7 turnovers per game on average, good for 31st best in college basketball. Less enviably, Lafayette is stumbling into the game with the 19th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Drexel have won both of the games they've played against Lafayette in the last eight years.