Who's Playing

Monmouth @ Drexel

Current Records: Monmouth 1-14; Drexel 8-7

What to Know

The Monmouth Hawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. Monmouth and the Drexel Dragons will face off in a Colonial battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at John A Daskalakis Center. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season averages.

On Thursday, the Hawks lost to the Stony Brook Seawolves at home by a decisive 67-56 margin. Forward Myles Foster wasn't much of a difference maker for Monmouth; Foster finished with 12 points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Drexel was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 64-58 to the Towson Tigers. Despite the defeat, Drexel got a solid performance out of forward Mate Okros, who had 14 points. Okros hadn't helped his team much against the William & Mary Tribe on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Monmouth is now 1-14 while the Dragons sit at 8-7. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Hawks are 359th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 59.1 on average. Drexel's defense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with only 61.1 points allowed per game on average, good for 25th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Monmouth have won both of the games they've played against Drexel in the last nine years.