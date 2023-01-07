Who's Playing

Monmouth @ Drexel

Current Records: Monmouth 1-14; Drexel 8-7

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the Monmouth Hawks will be on the road. The Hawks and the Drexel Dragons will face off in a Colonial battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at John A Daskalakis Center. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season averages.

Monmouth received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 67-56 to the Stony Brook Seawolves. Forward Myles Foster had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 12 points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Drexel was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 64-58 to the Towson Tigers. The losing side was boosted by forward Mate Okros, who had 14 points. Okros had some trouble finding his footing against the William & Mary Tribe on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

The Hawks are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Monmouth is now 1-14 while Drexel sits at 8-7. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Monmouth is 359th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 59.1 on average. The Dragons' defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the 25th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 61.1. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Dragons are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Monmouth have won both of the games they've played against Drexel in the last nine years.