Who's Playing

Northeastern @ Drexel

Current Records: Northeastern 10-17; Drexel 15-14

What to Know

The Northeastern Huskies haven't won a game against the Drexel Dragons since Feb. 22 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. Northeastern and Drexel will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET at John A Daskalakis Center. The Huskies should still be riding high after a victory, while Drexel will be looking to right the ship.

Northeastern had enough points to win and then some against the William & Mary Tribe this past Saturday, taking their matchup 69-57.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Drexel as they fell 75-72 to the Hampton Pirates this past Saturday.

Northeastern's win brought them up to 10-17 while the Dragons' loss pulled them down to 15-14. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Huskies are 31st worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.1 on average. Drexel's defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the 27th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 63.1.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northeastern have won nine out of their last 14 games against Drexel.