Who's Playing
Northeastern @ Drexel
Current Records: Northeastern 10-17; Drexel 15-14
What to Know
The Northeastern Huskies haven't won a game against the Drexel Dragons since Feb. 22 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. Northeastern and Drexel will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET at John A Daskalakis Center. The Huskies should still be riding high after a victory, while Drexel will be looking to right the ship.
Northeastern had enough points to win and then some against the William & Mary Tribe this past Saturday, taking their matchup 69-57.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Drexel as they fell 75-72 to the Hampton Pirates this past Saturday.
Northeastern's win brought them up to 10-17 while the Dragons' loss pulled them down to 15-14. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Huskies are 31st worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.1 on average. Drexel's defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the 27th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 63.1.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Northeastern have won nine out of their last 14 games against Drexel.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Drexel 76 vs. Northeastern 55
- Feb 12, 2022 - Drexel 67 vs. Northeastern 51
- Jan 15, 2022 - Drexel 76 vs. Northeastern 68
- Mar 08, 2021 - Drexel 74 vs. Northeastern 67
- Feb 22, 2020 - Northeastern 77 vs. Drexel 68
- Jan 23, 2020 - Northeastern 85 vs. Drexel 52
- Mar 02, 2019 - Northeastern 90 vs. Drexel 66
- Dec 28, 2018 - Northeastern 93 vs. Drexel 83
- Feb 15, 2018 - Northeastern 75 vs. Drexel 69
- Jan 27, 2018 - Drexel 68 vs. Northeastern 67
- Jan 12, 2017 - Northeastern 92 vs. Drexel 75
- Jan 02, 2017 - Northeastern 75 vs. Drexel 70
- Feb 27, 2016 - Northeastern 61 vs. Drexel 59
- Feb 13, 2016 - Northeastern 70 vs. Drexel 60