Who's Playing
Old Dominion @ Drexel
What to Know
The Drexel Dragons will face off against the Old Dominion Monarchs at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at John A Daskalakis Center. Drexel was on the positive side of .500 (15-14) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Old Dominion was 13-19 last year and is coming off of an 84-65 victory against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks on Monday.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.