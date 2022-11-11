Who's Playing

Old Dominion @ Drexel

What to Know

The Drexel Dragons will face off against the Old Dominion Monarchs at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at John A Daskalakis Center. Drexel was on the positive side of .500 (15-14) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Old Dominion was 13-19 last year and is coming off of an 84-65 victory against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks on Monday.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.