Old Dominion @ Drexel

The Drexel Dragons will face off against the Old Dominion Monarchs at 7 p.m. ET Friday at John A Daskalakis Center. While Drexel was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 15-14. Old Dominion was 13-19 last season and is coming off of an 84-65 win against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks on Monday.

The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The Monarchs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Dragons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out as a pick 'em.

Over/Under: -111

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.