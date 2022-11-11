Who's Playing
Old Dominion @ Drexel
What to Know
The Drexel Dragons will face off against the Old Dominion Monarchs at 7 p.m. ET Friday at John A Daskalakis Center. While Drexel was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 15-14. Old Dominion was 13-19 last season and is coming off of an 84-65 win against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks on Monday.
The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Monarchs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Dragons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out as a pick 'em.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.