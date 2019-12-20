Drexel vs. Quinnipiac odds: 2019 college basketball picks, Dec. 20 predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Drexel and Quinnipiac. Here are the results:
The Quinnipiac Bobcats will take on the Drexel Dragons at 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Boardwalk Hall. Drexel is 5-6 overall, while Quinnipiac is 4-4 so far this season. However, Quinnipiac is 6-2 against the spread, while Drexel is 4-6 against the number when facing fellow Division-I opponents. The two programs have played annually since 2016 and Drexel has won all three head-to-head meetings while covering the spread in two of those three games. The Bobcats are favored by 1.5-points in the latest Quinnipiac vs. Drexel odds, while the over-under is set at 149. Before entering any Drexel vs. Quinnipiac picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 7 of the 2019-20 season on a profitable 36-28 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Quinnipiac vs. Drexel 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Quinnipiac made easy work of Maine on Sunday and carried off an 81-61 win. Rich Kelly led all scorers in that game with 21 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the 3-point line. Kevin Marfo also had a productive night with 14 points and 15 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. Kelly leads the team in scoring (17.9) and assists (4.5) this season, while Marfo has been a beast on the boards, averaging 13 rebounds per game.
Meanwhile, Drexel has to be aching after a bruising 81-61 loss to South Florida on Sunday. Dragons guard Camren Wynter put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 19 points and five assists. Wynter is averaging 11.7 points and 5.6 assists per game this season. With Marfo on the other side, junior forward James Butler will have to have a big game on both ends of the floor down low. Butler weighs 242 pounds and is averaging 13.3 points and 11.2 rebounds per game this season.
So who wins Drexel vs. Quinnipiac? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bracketology: UK out of field of 68
Kansas is the No. 1 overall seed in the updated projected NCAA Tournament bracket, but UK and...
-
How Wiseman's stock could rise, fall
Wiseman's ceiling for the 2020 NBA Draft may not be as high after skipping out on his college...
-
Don't blame Wiseman for leaving school
James Wiseman was failed by adults at almost every turn. He should be commended for taking...
-
MSU's Langford to miss rest of season
For the Spartans, there's no telling how much a difference Langford would have been on this...
-
Wiseman leaves Memphis for NBA Draft
Wiseman was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2019 class and a projected top-three pick
-
Power rankings: Gonzaga jumps to No. 1
There are only four unbeaten teams left and all four of them are ranked by Matt Norlander in...
-
Ohio State throttles UNC in Chapel Hill
Ohio State passed its first big road test of the season with flying colors against UNC in a...
-
Michigan State vs. Duke live updates
Vernon Carey's 26 points paced the Blue Devils in an easy road victory over the Spartans