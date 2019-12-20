Drexel vs. Quinnipiac odds: 2019 college basketball picks, Dec. 20 predictions from proven computer model

The Quinnipiac Bobcats will take on the Drexel Dragons at 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Boardwalk Hall. Drexel is 5-6 overall, while Quinnipiac is 4-4 so far this season. However, Quinnipiac is 6-2 against the spread, while Drexel is 4-6 against the number when facing fellow Division-I opponents. The two programs have played annually since 2016 and Drexel has won all three head-to-head meetings while covering the spread in two of those three games. The Bobcats are favored by 1.5-points in the latest Quinnipiac vs. Drexel odds, while the over-under is set at 149. Before entering any Drexel vs. Quinnipiac picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Quinnipiac made easy work of Maine on Sunday and carried off an 81-61 win. Rich Kelly led all scorers in that game with 21 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the 3-point line. Kevin Marfo also had a productive night with 14 points and 15 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. Kelly leads the team in scoring (17.9) and assists (4.5) this season, while Marfo has been a beast on the boards, averaging 13 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, Drexel has to be aching after a bruising 81-61 loss to South Florida on Sunday. Dragons guard Camren Wynter put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 19 points and five assists. Wynter is averaging 11.7 points and 5.6 assists per game this season. With Marfo on the other side, junior forward James Butler will have to have a big game on both ends of the floor down low. Butler weighs 242 pounds and is averaging 13.3 points and 11.2 rebounds per game this season.

