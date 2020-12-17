The Saint Joseph's Hawks will take on the Drexel Dragons at 6 p.m. ET Thursday at John A Daskalakis Center. Drexel is 3-2 overall and 1-1 at home, while the Hawks are 0-2 overall and 0-0 on the road. The Philadelphia rivals will be going head-to-head for the first time since 2016 and Saint Joseph's has won eight of the last 10 matchups against Drexel.

However, Drexel has covered in two of the last three meetings and is 4-1 against the spread so far in 2020-21. The Dragons are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Drexel vs. Saint Joseph's odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 146.

Drexel vs. Saint Joseph's spread: Drexel -2.5

Drexel vs. Saint Joseph's over-under: 146 points

What you need to know about Drexel

Drexel came up short against the La Salle Explorers on Saturday, falling 58-48. The top scorer for Drexel was guard Camren Wynter as he poured in 15 points in the low-scoring affair. The junior guard is a third-year starter who was the 2018-19 CAA Rookie of the Year and was named All-CAA in 2019-20.

Wynter is averaging 18.8 points, 4.6 assists and 4.0 rebounds so far this season and he's part of a strong Drexel perimeter defense that runs opponents off the 3-point line effectively. The Dragons are only allowing opponents to shoot 24.7 percent from beyond the arc so far this season.

What you need to know about Saint Joseph's

Meanwhile, Saint Joseph's took a tough 94-72 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks three weeks ago. Guard Jack Forrest was the top scorer for Saint Joseph's with 18 points off the bench. It's been a tough schedule so far for the Hawks, as they began their season with an overtime loss to Auburn.

Taylor Funk led the way in the 96-91 loss with 28 points and seven rebounds and the junior forward is now averaging 17.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. Funk is coming off a medical redshirt year after injuring his right hand early last season. The local product should be looking forward to his first matchup against Drexel.

