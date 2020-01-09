Drexel vs. Towson odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 9 predictions from proven simulation

It's a battle of Colonial Athletic Association rivals when the Drexel Dragons visit the Towson Tigers on Thursday night. Drexel is 9-7 and has won four of its last five games, while Towson is 7-9 and has lost three of its last four. The Tigers have won four straight at home in the series, with the last Dragons win coming in 2015. The Dragons are led by sophomore guard Camren Wynter and junior forward James Butler, while the Tigers count on senior Brian Fobbs, one of the conference's top guards, to bring together a mix of experience and underclassmen.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET at SECU Arena in Towson, Md. The Tigers are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Towson vs. Drexel odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 132.5. Before considering any Drexel vs. Towson picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Drexel vs. Towson spread: Tigers -4.5

Drexel vs. Towson over-under: 132.5

Drexel vs. Towson money line: Tigers -215, Drexel +170

TOW: G Allen Betrand has scored at least 16 points in each of the past five games.

DREX: G Camren Wynter has made or assisted on 52 percent of all field goals in the past five games.

The home team has covered the spread in the last four meetings between the teams, and Fobbs has the experience and leadership to boost the Tigers. The senior is the top scorer at 15.1 points per game and also averages 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Sophomore guard Allen Betrand averages 13.1 points and is the most consistent 3-point shooter, making 40.6 percent on 64 attempts. Juwan Gray and Nicolas Timberlake each have made 12 of 38 attempts (31.6 percent).

The favorite is 4-1 against the spread in the last five meetings between the teams, and seniors Nakye Sanders and Dennis Tunstall are the forces on defense and the boards. Sanders, a 6-foot-8 forward, averages 9.0 points and 6.9 rebounds, while the 6-9 Tunstall pulls down 5.8 rebounds and blocks 1.1 shots, and each averages more than a steal a game.

The Tigers have the home-court advantage, but that doesn't mean they will cover the Drexel vs. Towson spread.

The Dragons are 12-5 against the spread with four or more days off over the past two years. They last played Friday, defeating Delaware 61-55. Butler averages a double-double for Drexel, scoring 12.3 points and grabbing 11.9 rebounds per game, while Wynter is the top scorer, averaging 14.1 points. Wynter shoots 36.7 percent from 3-point range and averages 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals.

Drexel will be facing a Tigers team that is 1-8 against the spread in the last nine against a team with a winning straight-up record. Juric, senior forward Sam Green and freshman forward Mate Okros all shoot better than 40 percent from 3-point range, and sophomore guard Coletrane Washington has made 19 of his 41 attempts (46.3 percent).

