Who's Playing

UNC-Wilmington @ Drexel

Current Records: UNC-Wilmington 20-7; Drexel 15-12

What to Know

The UNC-Wilmington Seahawks are 10-3 against the Drexel Dragons since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Seahawks and Drexel will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET at John A Daskalakis Center. UNC-Wilmington won both of their matches against Drexel last season (70-63 and 69-63) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

UNC-Wilmington strolled past the Northeastern Huskies with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 71-59.

Meanwhile, Drexel lost to the Hofstra Pride on the road by a decisive 66-52 margin. Forward Amari Williams (13 points) was the top scorer for the Dragons.

The Seahawks' victory brought them up to 20-7 while Drexel's loss pulled them down to 15-12. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: UNC-Wilmington enters the contest with only 63.4 points allowed per game on average, good for 32nd best in college basketball. But Drexel is even better: they rank 23rd in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 62.4 on average. We'll see if that edge gives Drexel a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UNC-Wilmington have won ten out of their last 13 games against Drexel.