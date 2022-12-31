Who's Playing
William & Mary @ Drexel
Current Records: William & Mary 5-8; Drexel 7-6
What to Know
The Drexel Dragons' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the William & Mary Tribe at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at John A Daskalakis Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with William & Mary winning the first 83-75 on the road and the Dragons taking the second 72-57.
On Thursday, Drexel wrapped up 2022 with a 62-50 win over the Elon Phoenix. Drexel can attribute much of their success to forward Amari Williams, who dropped a double-double on 14 boards and ten points in addition to six dimes, and guard Luke House, who had 11 points along with seven rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Williams has had at least 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the sound you heard last week was the absolute smackdown William & Mary laid on the Randolph College Wildcats.
Drexel is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The wins brought the Dragons up to 7-6 and the Tribe to 5-8. With back-to-back wins few and far between for both teams -- Drexel is 2-4 after wins, William & Mary 1-3 this season -- a victory will be a boon for either squad.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Odds
The Dragons are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Tribe, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
William & Mary have won eight out of their last 15 games against Drexel.
- Feb 17, 2022 - Drexel 72 vs. William & Mary 57
- Jan 22, 2022 - William & Mary 83 vs. Drexel 75
- Jan 23, 2021 - Drexel 79 vs. William & Mary 64
- Jan 17, 2021 - William & Mary 69 vs. Drexel 64
- Jan 16, 2021 - Drexel 82 vs. William & Mary 58
- Feb 13, 2020 - William & Mary 77 vs. Drexel 72
- Jan 18, 2020 - Drexel 84 vs. William & Mary 57
- Jan 31, 2019 - William & Mary 75 vs. Drexel 69
- Jan 05, 2019 - William & Mary 84 vs. Drexel 66
- Feb 03, 2018 - Drexel 91 vs. William & Mary 79
- Jan 07, 2018 - William & Mary 85 vs. Drexel 63
- Feb 09, 2017 - Drexel 79 vs. William & Mary 61
- Jan 30, 2017 - William & Mary 108 vs. Drexel 85
- Feb 20, 2016 - Drexel 74 vs. William & Mary 69
- Jan 07, 2016 - William & Mary 72 vs. Drexel 63