William & Mary @ Drexel

Current Records: William & Mary 5-8; Drexel 7-6

The Drexel Dragons' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the William & Mary Tribe at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at John A Daskalakis Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with William & Mary winning the first 83-75 on the road and the Dragons taking the second 72-57.

On Thursday, Drexel wrapped up 2022 with a 62-50 win over the Elon Phoenix. Drexel can attribute much of their success to forward Amari Williams, who dropped a double-double on 14 boards and ten points in addition to six dimes, and guard Luke House, who had 11 points along with seven rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Williams has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard last week was the absolute smackdown William & Mary laid on the Randolph College Wildcats.

Drexel is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought the Dragons up to 7-6 and the Tribe to 5-8. With back-to-back wins few and far between for both teams -- Drexel is 2-4 after wins, William & Mary 1-3 this season -- a victory will be a boon for either squad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Odds

The Dragons are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Tribe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

William & Mary have won eight out of their last 15 games against Drexel.