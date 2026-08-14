Duke basketball 2026-27 roster breakdown: Starting lineup prediction, bench rotation, outlook for Blue Devils

If you were to examine Jon Scheyer's resume at his alma mater without knowing what school he was coaching, his tenure to this point would be viewed as a resounding success. However, Scheyer coaches at Duke, where a run to the final weekend of the college basketball season is expected, and anything less than a national title comes with questions year in and year out.

Scheyer has come close to leading Duke to the title in back-to-back seasons. The Blue Devils choked away a double-digit lead against Houston in the Final Four back in 2025, with former No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg leading the charge. With another national player of the year (Cameron Boozer) on the roster, Duke lost to UConn in the Elite Eight last season after blowing a double-digit second-half lead.

Currently, Duke doesn't have a player on its roster who is a projected top-three pick in the NBA Draft like Flagg and Boozer were in the last two drafts. However, the Blue Devils might have the deepest roster in the sport, with a player already drawing buzz for the 2028 NBA Draft in Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje.

The good news for Duke is Boumtje Boumtje doesn't meet the draft's age requirement for 2027, meaning he will be playing at least two seasons of college basketball, during which he will be one of the top candidates to go No. 1 in 2028. He will likely compete with fellow freshman Cameron Williams for the right to start next to Patrick Ngongba II in the frontcourt, who is one of a handful of key rotation players returning for the 2026-27 campaign.

Let's dive into Duke's roster!

Duke's projected starting lineup

G: Caleb Foster | 6-5 | 200 | Sr.

The point guard position battle between Foster and Cayden Boozer will be one to monitor heading into the season. Foster was a starter in Duke's lineup until a foot fracture sidelined him for nearly three weeks, after which he returned against St. John's in a bench role. He is far and away the most experienced returner on Duke's roster. The former four-star recruit from the 2023 recruiting class started 30 games last season and averaged career bests in almost every statistical category. Regardless if his role is as a starter or off the bench, he will make an impact.

G: John Blackwell | 6-5 | 205 | Sr.

Blackwell was the No. 3-ranked transfer in the 247Sports rankings. Blackwell is coming off a season in which he averaged 19.1 points and 5.1 rebounds in 34 games for Wisconsin. He should supplement some of the offense that Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans generated last season. Blackwell is the biggest name Scheyer has landed in the transfer portal since taking over Duke. The Blue Devils did secure a commitment last spring from Cedric Coward, but he elected to remain in the 2025 NBA Draft. Although Blackwell did entertain the draft process, he decided to honor his commitment to Duke.

F: Dame Sarr | 6-8 | 200 | So.

Sarr is a potential breakout candidate from this Duke roster. He started 30 games as a freshman and averaged 6.4 points while shooting 32.3% from the 3-point line. With Duke's top-two scorers departing, Sarr should get more clean looks. When he's knocking down corner 3-pointers, he's extremely effective. Sarr was a late addition to Duke's roster last spring after Coward kept his name in the NBA Draft. You can plug him in as one of the starting forwards.

F: Cameron Williams | 7-0 | 215 | Fr.

Another spot that should be up for grabs in the lineup is who starts next to Ngongba? For now, it's easy to pencil in Williams despite the hype that Boumtje Boumtje is generating. The McDonald's All-American committed to Duke over Arizona, SMU, Purdue and Texas, among others. Out of all the newcomers in this freshman recruiting class, Williams will have the best chance to start from Day 1.

C: Patrick Ngongba II | 6-11 | 250 | Jr.

There is a very real chance that Ngongba is the highest-drafted player from this Duke roster next summer. Had he entered the NBA Draft, the Duke big man would've likely been a late first-round pick. Instead, he will return to Duke for his junior season, where a larger role is expected after averaging just 21.9 minutes per game this past season. Ngongba is a candidate to be a lottery pick next summer in a much weaker draft class. He has the tools to be a very impactful defender at the college and NBA levels.

Off the bench

G: Cayden Boozer | 6-4 | 195 | So.

People will likely remember the end-of-game sequence against UConn in which Boozer turned the ball over, which led to Braylon Mullins hitting one of the most iconic shots in NCAA Tournament history. What people might not remember is how good Boozer played when Foster went down with the foot injury. Boozer did a great job running the offense. Returning to school was the wise decision despite industry sources indicating to CBS Sports that a transfer had been on the table for him before deciding to return for his sophomore season.

G: Deron Rippey Jr. | 6-3 | 185 | Fr.

Rippey will be part of Duke's loaded backcourt depth. Rippey, the No. 12-ranked player in the 2026 recruiting class by 247Sports, is expected to play a key role off the bench for the Blue Devils. According to his 247Sports scouting report, Rippey is an "explosively athletic lead guard who can set the tone on the defensive end of the floor."

F: Drew Scharowski | 6-10 | 240 | Sr.

Duke took in three transfers this cycle and one of them was Scharowski. The Belmont transfer will be Duke's Swiss Army Knife off the bench. He is more than capable of playing 20 minutes per night off the bench. He is coming off a season in which he averaged 10.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in just under 22 minutes.

F/C: Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje | 7-2 | 250 | Fr.

Boumtje Boumtje was a late addition to Duke's 2026 recruiting class. The 7-foot-2 big man who recently played for FC Barcelona was a five-star recruit in the 247Sports rankings. Something notable is that Boumtje Boumtje just turned 17 earlier this summer, which means he will not be eligible for the 2027 NBA Draft. It's a similar situation that Kentucky big man Jayden Quaintance dealt with and that Texas' Marcus Spears Jr. and UCLA's Nikola Kusturica are also dealing with. It wouldn't be shocking at all if he's in the starting lineup by the time the calendar flips to 2027 -- or potentially, even sooner than that.

G: Bryson Howard | 6-4 | 190 | Fr.

Howard was the No. 22-ranked player in the 2026 recruiting cycle by 247Sports. With the strength of Duke's roster being its guard play, finding reliable minutes for Howard could be a challenge early. Still, having a top-25 player capable of playing spot minutes is a luxury most programs don't have.

Filling out the roster

F: Maxime Meyer | 7-1 | Fr.

G: Jacob Theodiou | 6-4 | Sr.

F: Sebastian Wilkins | 6-8 | So.

Market watch

Odds to win 2027 NCAA Tournament (via FanDuel Sportsbook): +600 (tied for best odds with Florida)

It should come as no surprise that the teams expected to open 1-2 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll later this fall are the co-favorites to win the national title. The best part about Florida and Duke being expected to open as the top teams in the preseason poll? College basketball fans will get that matchup less than a month into the season. The Blue Devils will travel to Gainesville on Dec. 1 to play Florida in the ACC/SEC Challenge. So much can change between now and then, but it's safe to say two of the best teams in the sport will be playing that day.

And it's not just Florida that will offer a challenge to Duke in the nonconference slate. Duke is set to face Florida, UConn, Illinois, Michigan State, Texas Tech and Gonzaga. All of those teams will be ranked in the preseason poll, with four of those teams expected to land somewhere in the top 10.

Duke basketball announces loaded 2026-27 non-conference schedule: Here are 5 games with blockbuster potential Cameron Salerno

As mentioned earlier, Duke has arguably the deepest roster in the sport. The Blue Devils have a mix of returning talent, a star-studded high school recruiting class and a transfer in John Blackwell, who will be one of the best scorers in the ACC. Sarr and Boozer are both breakout candidates, while Boumtje Boumtje has one of the highest upsides of anybody in college basketball.

If Duke can survive a brutal nonconference schedule with one or two losses heading into ACC play, it would be a massive win. Expectations for Duke are as high as ever after two sour endings in back-to-back seasons. The Blue Devils have a roster capable of being the final team standing in Detroit in eight months.

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