The 2025 CBS Sports Thanksgiving Classic will pit Arkansas against Duke as the two big-name brands collide at the United Center in Chicago, CBS announced Thursday. The early season showcase opportunity will be just the sixth-ever meeting between the storied programs and only their third regular-season matchup.

Arkansas and Duke figure to be among the most interesting teams in college basketball next season. The Blue Devils will be replacing Cooper Flagg, the likely No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Arkansas will be looking to make progress in Year 2 under coach John Calipari following an uneven debut campaign this season for the former Kentucky coach.

"I'm really excited to be back in Chicago and in the United Center with our team," said Duke head coach Jon Scheyer. "We're always looking for new and innovative ways to approach our schedule, and playing on Thanksgiving night on primetime TV is another great chance to showcase Duke Basketball on a national stage against a great opponent. We're looking forward to the challenge."

The Razorbacks lead the all-time series 3-2 and won the most-recent meeting 80-75 on Nov. 29, 2023 inside Arkansas' Bud Walton Arena. That was the only game in series history played in an on-campus venue after the first four games between the teams each came in neutral environments. The Razorbacks famously defeated Duke 76-72 in the 1994 national championship game.

"In what will be one of the most watched college basketball games in the last decade, we could not be more excited to be playing Thanksgiving Day against Duke on CBS again this season," said Arkansas head coach John Calipari. "This past year playing on Thanksgiving Day was a great experience and great exposure for our program, as well as all of college basketball. This will be an NCAA Tournament-caliber game that will show us exactly where our team is at that point in the season. These high-level games help prepare you for March. Duke has had an incredible season this year, and Jon Scheyer has done a great job taking the reins of that program. We are looking forward to the challenge in a highly coveted matchup."

CBS televised a Thanksgiving Day college basketball game for the first time this season, and it was a big success as Illinois bested Arkansas 90-77 in Kansas City, Missouri. The game averaged 5.174 million viewers on CBS and was the most-watched college basketball game on any network this season.

Unlike this year's Arkansas vs. Illinois game, which was played in the afternoon, the 2025 CBS Sports Thanksgiving Classic between the Blue Devils and Razorbacks will be a primetime contest tipping at 8 p.m. Eastern on both CBS and Paramount+.

2025-26 Duke outlook

Duke has the nation's No. 1 recruiting class signed. The group is headlined by twins Cameron and Cayden Boozer of Miami and features four of 247 Sports' top 25 players. But third-year Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer has established himself as more than just a great recruiter since taking over for the legendary Mike Krzyzewski. Duke is on track to claim a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019. Next year's squad will be vastly different following Flagg's expected departure for the NBA and Duke associate head coach Jai Lucas' departure for the Miami head coaching position.

2025-26 Arkansas outlook

Arkansas' 2025 signing class is ranked No. 4 nationally by 247Sports and features a pair of five-star prospects in Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas. Both are guards and McDonald's All-Americans who will be looking to impress NBA scouts on the trail to the 2026 NBA Draft. Several key contributors from this year's Arkansas team will also have eligibility remaining next season, including leading scorer Adou Thiero. If Calipari can find the right blend of freshman talent, returning production and transfers, the Razorbacks will be looking to level up in 2025-26.