Duke and Kansas have the most recruits in the 2018 McDonald's All-America game
Kentucky and UNC are just behind the Blue Devils and Jayhawks
The full rosters for the 2018 McDonald's All-America game was announced on Tuesday.
Among the absolutely loaded pool of talent which includes 23 five-stars and one four-star are familiar names like uncommitted sensations Zion Williamson and Romeo Langford, as well as Duke signees R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish -- the No. 1 and 2 players in the Class of 2018 according to 247Sports, respectively.
So which program, you ask, is best represented for the annual event set to take place on March 28? You won't be shocked to hear that Duke and Kansas lead the way with three representatives each. But hot on their trail is UNC, Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Oregon which all have two. There are also six currently uncommitted prospects who have been selected.
Here's a breakdown of which school boasts the most representatives along with a look at the full rosters and the commitment status for each.
- Duke: 3
- Kansas: 3
- North Carolina: 2
- Kentucky: 2
- Vanderbilt: 2
- Oregon: 2
- Syracuse: 1
- LSU: 1
- Mississippi State: 1
- Maryland: 1
Here are the full rosters for each team:
East
- R.J. Barrett: Duke
- Moses Brown: Undecided
- Darius Garland: Vanderbilt
- Louis King: Oregon
- Romeo Langford: Undecided
- David McCormack: Kansas
- E.J. Montgomery: Undecided
- Immanuel Quickley: Kentucky
- Nazreon Reid: LSU
- Jalen Smith: Maryland
- Coby White: North Carolina
- Zion Williamson: Undecided
West
- Darius Bazley: Syracuse
- Bol Bol: Oregon
- Jordan Brown: Undecided
- Devon Dotson: Kansas
- Quentin Grimes: Kansas
- Keldon Johnson: Kentucky
- Tre Jones: Duke
- Nassir Little: North Carolina
- Reggie Perry: Mississippi State
- Jahvon Quinerly: Undecided
- Cameron Reddish: Duke
- Simi Shittu: Vanderbilt
