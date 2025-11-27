One of the biggest nonconference games of the 2025-26 college basketball season will take place on Thanksgiving when No. 4 Duke faces No. 22 Arkansas on CBS. This will mark the second consecutive year that the Razorbacks play on Thanksgiving on CBS. Illinois defeated Arkansas 90-77 last year on Thanksgiving.

This matchup will feature some of the best freshmen in the country on the same court. The headliner of this game is Duke forward Cameron Boozer, who is a projected top-three pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. On the other side, Arkansas has two potential lottery picks in Meleek Thomas and Darius Acuff Jr.

Duke is off to a 7-0 start for the first time since the 2021-22 campaign. The Blue Devils are looking to start a season 8-0 for the first time since the 2017-18 season, a year in which Duke reached the Elite Eight.

Arkansas is off to a 5-1 start in Year 2 of the John Calipari era, with the lone loss coming to Michigan State earlier this month. The Razorbacks are 4-9 against ACC competition since the start of the 2014-15 season.

Where to watch Duke vs. Arkansas live

Date: Thursday, Nov. 27 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: United Center -- Chicago

TV: CBS [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Duke vs. Arkansas: Need to know

Duke could have the No. 1 pick, again: The race for the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft will likely be between three players: Boozer, Kansas' Darryn Peterson and BYU's AJ Dybansta. While Boozer will be drafted behind those players this summer, he is off to an incredible start to the season and is on track to become the latest member of the Duke program to be drafted in the top three. Last season, Cooper Flagg won National Player of the Year as a freshman and became the No. 1 overall pick. Through three weeks, Boozer should be in the conversation for both.

Coach Cal has two elite freshmen: When Calipari was the coach at Kentucky for 15 years, he routinely produced first-round picks. That streak ended last summer, as Arkansas/Calipari didn't have a player selected in the first round. If the early returns are any indication, it's that the drought won't last long. Acuff and Thomas are both playing at an elite level. Both should be drafted high this summer. Acuff and Thomas are both in the top 10 of CBS Sports' latest freshmen rankings.

Duke has a gauntlet upcoming: Duke's matchup against Arkansas will mark the second team Scheyer's program has faced this season. The upcoming stretch of games will be more of where that came from. The Blue Devils face reigning national champion Florida next week at home in the ACC/SEC Men's Challenge and also have nonconference games against Michigan State and Texas Tech before ACC play begins.

Duke vs. Arkansas prediction, picks

This game is going to come down to the play of the freshman on both sides. Can Arkansas slow Boozer down? That's the biggest key in this game. Boozer has looked like a force during the first few weeks of the season. He is a walking double-double capable of taking over a game. Look for Boozer to have a big performance and Duke to cover the spread. Pick: Duke -10



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Kyle Boone David Cobb Isaac Trotter Cameron Salerno DUKE -10.5 Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas Duke STRAIGHT-UP Duke Duke Duke Duke Arkansas Duke

