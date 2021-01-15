Duke athletic director Kevin White plans to retire this summer after guiding the Blue Devils' athletic department since 2008, the university announced Friday. Duke president Vincent Price said the school will begin a national search for White's successor soon, though White plans to continue teaching a course on sports business as an adjunct professor in Duke's Fuqua School of Business.

"This unequivocally represents the most difficult professional decision that I have ever made," White said. "As I look forward to completing my 47th year in higher education, including teaching, coaching, and administration, it is simply the right time to step aside and provide a distinct opportunity for both new and different voices, and a more contemporary vision."

The Duke basketball program won two national titles (2010 and 2015) during White's tenure, and the football program experienced one of its most-successful eras, making bowl appearances in six of seven seasons from 2012 through 2018. White came to Duke after a series of career stops that included stints as the athletic director at Notre Dame, Arizona State and Tulane. He was once the chair of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee.

"Kevin White has been, throughout his extraordinary career, a dynamic and impactful leader in intercollegiate athletics and higher education," Price said. "His magnificent accomplishments as vice president and director of athletics at Duke built upon an already-secure legacy as a luminary in the world of sport. Kevin has been a treasured member of our senior leadership team, remarkable for his unwavering commitment to our scholar-athletes and to the collaborative pursuit of excellence on and off the field of competition."