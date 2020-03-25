Duke basketball lands Columbia graduate transfer center Patrick Tape to bolster frontcourt
The Blue Devils are shoring up the interior with a player who once earned all-Ivy League honorable mention honors
Duke landed a commitment from Columbia graduate transfer Patrick Tape on Tuesday, according to 247Sports. It's an addition that will bring a veteran presence to the Blue Devils' front court.
The 6-foot-10 Tape averaged 11.3 points and 5.9 rebounds on 66.5% shooting as a junior in the 2018-19 season before sitting out the 2019-20 season to look for a transfer destination. He is a Charlotte, North Carolina, native, which will make enrolling at Duke a homecoming of sorts.
Tape is not a floor spacer. He's attempted only one career 3-pointer. But his interior game could add needed depth if the Blue Devils' leading scorer Vernon Carey Jr. declares for the NBA Draft after averaging 17.8 points per game as a freshman this season.
Duke is also adding two power forwards and a center as part of its 2020 recruiting class, which is ranked second nationally by 247Sports. Collectively, the addition of heft should shore up Duke's front line, which struggled at times this past season, especially when Carey checked out.
Tape earned All-Ivy League honorable mention honors for his play as a junior two seasons ago before deciding to transfer. He visited several major programs, including other ACC schools Syracuse, Virginia and Virginia Tech, according to 247Sports.
His emergence as a junior followed two seasons spent as a role player for the Lions. Prior to his breakout season, he averaged just 4.4 points per game as a sophomore and 3.6 as a freshman.
