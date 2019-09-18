Duke basketball recruiting: Commitment from five-star guard DJ Steward bumps Blue Devils to No. 2 in class rankings

Five-star Class of 2020 guard DJ Steward shut down his recruitment on Wednesday afternoon by committing to the Duke Blue Devils over offers from Texas, North Carolina, Louisville and a handful of others.

Steward, a 6-foot-3 prospect from Chicago, made his decision on the heels of a weekend official visit to Duke.

"A lot of people say, once you know and when you feel that feeling that you know it's the spot that you're at home, just to go with it," Steward told Evan Daniels of 247Sports. "When I was there I felt at home. Coaches made me and my family feel really comfortable. I was comfortable around the players and felt like I could be really successful off the court if things went wrong as far as basketball."

Steward visited the University of Texas on an official basis earlier this month and had made plans to officially visit Louisville before his commitment. In August, he narrowed his top schools to DePaul, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, North Carolina and Texas.

With Steward in the fold for 2020, Duke jumps to own the No. 2 recruiting class in the cycle behind only Kentucky. He's one of three Blue Devils pledges and the lowest-rated of the trio that also includes top-20 prospects Jeremy Roach and Jalen Johnson.