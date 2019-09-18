Duke basketball recruiting: Commitment from five-star guard DJ Steward bumps Blue Devils to No. 2 in class rankings
Steward is the third five-star prospect in the Class of 2020 to commit to the Blue Devils
Five-star Class of 2020 guard DJ Steward shut down his recruitment on Wednesday afternoon by committing to the Duke Blue Devils over offers from Texas, North Carolina, Louisville and a handful of others.
Steward, a 6-foot-3 prospect from Chicago, made his decision on the heels of a weekend official visit to Duke.
"A lot of people say, once you know and when you feel that feeling that you know it's the spot that you're at home, just to go with it," Steward told Evan Daniels of 247Sports. "When I was there I felt at home. Coaches made me and my family feel really comfortable. I was comfortable around the players and felt like I could be really successful off the court if things went wrong as far as basketball."
Steward visited the University of Texas on an official basis earlier this month and had made plans to officially visit Louisville before his commitment. In August, he narrowed his top schools to DePaul, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, North Carolina and Texas.
With Steward in the fold for 2020, Duke jumps to own the No. 2 recruiting class in the cycle behind only Kentucky. He's one of three Blue Devils pledges and the lowest-rated of the trio that also includes top-20 prospects Jeremy Roach and Jalen Johnson.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Smart move: Four-star commits to Harvard
Four-star center Justice Ajogbor shows he's pretty smart in more ways than one by committing...
-
Pitino, Louisville settle lawsuits
Pitino was suing Louisville for the $38.7 million left on his contract, but will receive no...
-
College basketball's best, worst bets
A look at five of the best and worst bets plus the long shots to consider to win it all
-
UVA's Bennett declines raise
Even after passing on a raise, Bennett and his wife donated $500K to a career program at the...
-
50 days until college basketball season
Matt Norlander provides a hearty info-drop on a lot of the big-picture items to know heading...
-
5-star Clarke commits to UK
Clarke will be the No. 4 recruit in the Class of 2020 after reclassifying to play at UK a season...