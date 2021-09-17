Concerns over how Duke's basketball program might fare following Mike Krzyzewski's retirement this upcoming season seem increasingly out of touch. The program landed another five-star commitment for the future on Thursday -- the third since Jon Scheyer was named Krzyzewski's successor earlier this summer -- when Class of 2023 standout Caleb Foster picked the Blue Devils over a handful of suitors.

Foster is a 6-foot-5 point guard ranked No. 12 overall in the 2023 class and No. 3 at his position for the cycle. He becomes the highest-rated player in his classification to make a college commitment and is the first prospect to join Duke as a commitment in the 2023 cycle.

Duke landed a pair of standout recruits earlier this summer after Scheyer was tabbed for the Duke gig following Krzyzewski's imminent retirement in five-stars Dariq Whitehead and Kyle Filipowski, top-10 recruits in the 2022 class. Whitehead and Filipowski are the foundation of the first recruiting class that will play under Scheyer and Foster figures to be the foundation for 2023 at the point guard spot with Duke already involved in the recruitment of several blue-chippers considering joining him.

It always seemed like Duke would be fine when Coach K stepped away and while Scheyer will have to prove it as a coach and as a recruiter without him, Foster's commitment -- and the commitments of several other five-stars in recent months -- suggests the program is in very good hands as it transitions to a new era.