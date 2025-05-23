Duke added even more firepower to its already-loaded incoming 2025 recruiting class Friday with Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy four-star power forward Sebastian Wilkins committing to the Blue Devils and reclassifying from the 2026 class to the Class of 2025.

With Wilkins joining its recruiting class, Duke's momentum continues to surge as the Blue Devils moved from No. 3 in the 247Sports Class Rankings before his commitment, to No. 1after his announcement on 247Sports' YouTube channel.

Wilkins, ranked No. 32 overall in the 2026 class, chose Duke over finalist Maryland. The 6-foot-8, 215-pound New Hampshire native follows fellow New England standout and projected No. 1 NBA Draft pick Cooper Flagg in committing to the Blue Devils.

"Just how straight forward they were with me and their vision for me," Wilkins said of why he committed to Duke. "How they could see me making a huge impact and belief in me. And just being honest with me through everything."

Duke coach Jon Scheyer has quickly cemented his reputation as one of the nation's top recruiters. Since taking over ahead of the 2022–23 season, he has delivered top-two freshman classes in each of the last three cycles — including No. 1 classes in 2022 and 2024.

"He's getting someone who's going to work for whatever he gets," Wilkins said. "I don't get anything given to me. I always work for everything. I'm just a hard worker. The talent's going to show for that."

This latest commitment comes just one day after Duke landed Italian five-star wing Dame Sarr, one of the top international prospects in the class with NBA potential. Dame and Wilkins join an impressive incoming freshmen group that already featured elite twins Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer, as well as five-star power forward Nikolas Khamenia.

The timing is especially significant with Washington State transfer Cedric Coward still testing the 2025 NBA Draft waters. While he previously committed to Duke, the recent wave of additions helps solidify the roster with Coward seeming more and more likely to remain in the draft and begin his professional career.

Scouting report on Sebastian Wilkins

247Sports National Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein evaluated Wilkins earlier in May.

"He's evolved into a modern-day combo-forward who can play and defend multiple positions," Finkelstein wrote. "Overall, Wilkins doesn't necessarily project as an offensive focal point. He plays within the flow, doesn't monopolize the ball, and could continue to ascend as a potential 3-and-D type prospect who can have some added value attacking close-outs against less mobile defenders."