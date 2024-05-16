The transition from Coach K to Jon Scheyer as head coach of Duke basketball has been seamless, at least on the recruiting front, as the Duke Blue Devils have the No. 1 incoming class, per 247Sports. Duke basketball has landed five 5-stars, while no other program has more than three 5-star incoming players. The Duke basketabll recruits are highlighted by the consensus No. 1 prospect, Cooper Flagg, who is already the favorite to be selected first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, as the forward helps give Scheyer his second No. 1 overall class in three seasons as the head coach of Duke men's basketball.

The Blue Devils loaded up in the frontcourt on the Duke basketball recruiting trail, as Flagg will be flanked by fellow freshmen forwards Isaiah Evans and Kon Knueppel, who are both top-five prospects at their positions. Additionally, the Duke basketball roster also landed a pair of top-five centers, Khaman Maluach and Patrick Ngongba II. Winning the college basketball offseason is one thing, but will this talent enable Duke to win when it matters most in March? If you love the Blue Devils, or just want the latest roster updates and college basketball transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at The Devil's Den, the 247Sports affiliate that covers the Duke Blue Devils.

Duke basketball roster departures

Scheyer will have essentially a new roster for this upcoming season as the Blue Devils lost seven players to the 2024-25 college basketball transfer portal, two more to the NBA Draft, and two who ran out of eligibility. The team's top four scorers are all gone, including All-American Kyle Filipowski (16.4 ppg), as well as four-year starter Jeremy Roach (14 ppg). Filipowski is off to the NBA Draft, while Roach has transferred to Baylor.

Jared McCain (14.3 ppg) is also off to the pros, while Mark Mitchell (11.6 ppg) is headed to Missouri. That means just two players who scored a point for Duke last season are returning in Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster -- neither of which were upperclassmen. While Duke did get some fifth-year seniors from the transfer portal, Scheyer will be tasked with blending together all of these moving parts, but given the talent he's working with, it's a good problem to have.

Duke basketball news, roster

The Blue Devils have one of the most talented recruiting classes in college basketball history heading to Durham in the fall. Cooper Flagg, the consensus No. 1 player in the country, headlines the group and is one of the most hyped prospects ever to join the college ranks. Flagg is a 6-foot-9 forward with elite athleticism and the ability to be one of the top players in college basketball on both ends of the floor.

The Blue Devils added three more five-star recruits: Khaman Maluach, Isaiah Evans, and Kon Kneuppel. Malauch, a 7-foot-1 center from South Africa, is the No. 4 overall recruit in the 2024 class and projects to be a future NBA Lottery pick. Evans and Kneuppel come in at No. 13 and No. 17, respectively, in the Class of 2024 college basketball rankings.

