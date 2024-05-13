Roster turnover has become a routine part of college basketball, and the Duke Blue Devils are a prime example of that this offseason. Duke will bring in six freshmen who make up the No. 1 recruiting class in the 247Sports rankings, headlined by top overall recruit Cooper Flagg. Four other members of the class are ranked in the top 20, which has led to discussion about this being one of the best classes in college basketball history. The latest Duke basketball recruits will be tasked with trying to lead Duke to its first national championship since 2015, and its first under head coach Jon Scheyer.

The Blue Devils only have two central players returning from last year's team that made a run to the Elite Eight. However, they have also brought in several transfers to the Duke basketball roster, and Scheyer continues to look for more replacements from the college basketball transfer portal. If you love the Blue Devils, or just want the latest roster updates and college basketball transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at The Devil's Den, the 247Sports affiliate that covers the Duke Blue Devils.

Duke basketball roster departures

Scheyer is building almost a completely new roster around his freshmen, as Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster are the only returnees from last year's team. Starters Jared McCain and Kyle Filipowski are entering the NBA Draft as projected first-round picks, while seven players entered the transfer portal. Filipowski led Duke with 16.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game last season, followed by McCain at 14.3 points per game.

Third-leading scorer Jeremy Roach transferred to Baylor and fourth-leading scorer Mark Mitchell left for Missouri. Senior center Ryan Young used the remainder of his eligibility last season, and the rest of the reserves also transferred or graduated. Those departures have not stopped Duke from sitting near the top of the 2024-25 college basketball futures odds, though. Join The Devil's Den to see the latest on all of Duke's roster changes.

Duke basketball news, roster

The Blue Devils have one of the most talented recruiting classes in college basketball history heading to Durham in the fall. Cooper Flagg, the consensus No. 1 player in the country, headlines the group and is one of the most hyped prospects ever to join the college ranks. Flagg is a 6-foot-9 forward with elite athleticism and the ability to be one of the top players in college basketball on both ends of the floor.

The Blue Devils added three more five-star recruits: Khaman Maluach, Isaiah Evans, and Kon Kneuppel. Malauch, a 7-foot-1 center from South Africa, is the No. 4 overall recruit in the 2024 class and projects to be a future NBA Lottery pick. Evans and Kneuppel come in at No. 13 and No. 17, respectively, in the Class of 2024 college basketball rankings. Join The Devil's Den to see the latest Duke basketball roster news.

