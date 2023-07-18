Duke coach Jon Scheyer navigated the unenviable task of replacing the legendary Mike Krzyzewski with reasonable success last season, guiding an inexperienced Blue Devils' squad to a 27-9 record, the ACC Tournament title and a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament. But as the 35-year-old former Duke star enters his second season on the job, the pressure to perform isn't going anywhere.

The Blue Devils lost in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, and another early exit from the Big Dance would mark an underwhelming start to Scheyer's tenure, especially considering the quality of talent Duke has assembled. Four starters passed up the NBA Draft to return, giving the 2023-24 roster far more experience than Scheyer's first squad.

Those returners will be complemented by the nation's No. 3 recruiting class, a talented group that helps position Duke to be the ACC's preseason favorite and likely a top-10 team in the AP preseason poll. Highlighting the roster is versatile 7-footer Kyle Filipowski, who could be in the mix for All-American honors if he can build off a superb freshman season.

Players have reported to campus for summer workouts, and the countdown is on for the start of the 2023-24 season. As college basketball's offseason player movement cycle slows to a trickle, it's time to start breaking down the rosters of the sport's top programs. For the first installment, we're taking a look at the Blue Devils and trying to decipher what their lineup could look like when the season begins.

Jeremy Roach decided to return after testing the waters of the NBA Draft. USATSI

Projected starting lineup

6-2 | 180 | Sr.

Roach averaged 13.6 points and 3.1 assists per game last season as the only returning rotation player from Krzyzewski's final season. Now a senior, Roach will be relied upon again to provide leadership and timely offense. He played some of his best basketball late last season, scoring 23 points in the ACC Tournament title victory and dropping 23 again in the Blue Devils' first-round NCAA Tournament victory over Oral Roberts.

6-5 | 183 | So.

Proctor reclassified to join the Blue Devils a year ahead of schedule and turned out to be one of the ACC's top freshmen. He started 34 of 36 games and helped take some of the facilitating load away from Roach. The Australian prospect had a great chance to be drafted but announced shortly after the season's conclusion that he planned to return for his sophomore season.

6-9 | 232 | So.

Mitchell started 35 games as a freshman and played a utilitarian role for the Blue Devils as he attempted just 6.9 shots per game while frequently holding down the small forward role. He is one of the team's most versatile defenders and should have an opportunity to play more at the four this season. He is among a handful of multi-year Duke players with the chance to send their NBA Draft stock skyrocketing this season.

4. TJ Power

6-9 | 216 | Fr.

Power could complement Filipowski well as a perimeter-oriented power forward. The Worcester, Massachusetts, native steadily climbed the recruiting rankings to close the 2023 cycle as a five-star prospect, according to 247Sports. Of the starting lineup projections, this one is least certain. All four of the incoming freshmen were similarly ranked as prospects, and if Scheyer would prefer to play a smaller lineup featuring Mitchell at the four, he could easily slide Jared McCain or Caleb Foster into a starting role.

5. Kyle Filipowski

7-0 | 248 | So.

Filipowski would almost certainly have been drafted after leading Duke in scoring and winning ACC Rookie of the Year as a freshman. Instead, the 7-footer is back to lead the Blue Devils again and put some refining touches on his unique skillset. Filipowski played power forward for much of last season while fellow towering freshman Dereck Lively II played center. With Lively gone, Scheyer will have the option to play Filipowski at the five more. Regardless of how he's deployed, look for the versatile Filipowski to make a run at First-Team All-ACC honors.

Bench

Jared McCain

6-3 | 197 | Fr.

McCain finished the 2023 recruiting cycle ranked No. 14 overall, according to 247Sports. That narrowly gives him the title of top-ranked prospect in Duke's class. He can play on or off the ball and is regarded as a quality shooter.

Sean Stewart

6-9 | 227 | Fr.

Stewart is an undersized big man who closed the 2023 recruiting cycle ranked No. 21 in the class by 247Sports. A current college comparison could be Miami bruiser Norchad Omier, who averaged 10 rebounds per game last season.

Caleb Foster

6-5 | 197 | Fr.

Foster is Duke's biggest guard, which should theoretically be an advantage for him in terms of defensive versatility. He ranked as the No. 22 overall prospect in the Class of 2023, can play either guard position and should be well-equipped to challenge for a spot in the rotation.

6-10 | 238 | Sr.

Young played the role of early-season security blanked in 2022-23 after transferring in following three seasons at Northwestern. His role diminished as the season progressed, and if all goes well he shouldn't be needed in the starting lineup this season.

Depth

Jaylen Blakes | 6-2 | 204 | Jr.

Jaden Schutt | 6-5 | 190 | So.

Christian Reeves | 7-1 | 261 | So.

Blakes appeared in 32 games last season and is solid defensively but saw his role decrease late in the year. Schutt struggled to crack the rotation as a freshman but is regarded as a potentially great shooter. Reeves is a long-term project who might be able to provide some rim protection.