For the second straight year, Duke basketball had the National Player of the Year, and for the second straight year, the Duke Blue Devils fell short of even appearing in the national championship game. Coach Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils fell in the Elite Eight, in shocking fashion, and now they must rebuild with the help of the 2026 college basketball transfer portal. Cameron Boozer, this past season's Player of the Year, will be a top-5 NBA Draft pick, and there's no recruit of the caliber of him or Cooper Flagg slated for the 2026-27 Duke basketball roster.

Thus, the portal will be key, and not just in attracting new talents to Durham, N.C., but also retaining those on Duke's roster this past season. After a Final Four appearance in 2025, the Blue Devils took a step back in failing to win its region in 2026, thus Scheyer could be feeling some pressure and needs to hit on additions from the 2026 transfer portal. If you love the Blue Devils, or want the latest roster updates and college basketball transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at TheDevilsDen, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Duke.

The team of insiders at The Devil's Den are providing up-to-the-minute scoop on the latest intel surrounding the Duke basketball roster changes. The basketball coverage at The Devil's Den is led by Adam Rowe and John Watson, who have decades of experience covering the team. In addition, The Devil's Den features a message board community visited by thousands of Duke fanatics and program insiders. And right now, The Devil's Den is offering 60% off the first year of an annual subscription*, so now is the time to sign up.

TheDevilsDen already has news out on who is coming and going on the Duke basketball roster. Head to TheDevilsDen.com now to see the latest updates.

Duke basketball roster news

The Blue Devils were preparing for Cameron Boozer to be one-and-done ever since he committed to the school, so they're prepared for his departure. However, the program had to be a bit surprised that another prized freshman from the Class of 2025 decided to hop into the transfer portal. Nik Khamenia, a five-star who was the No. 15 overall prospect in his class, could be taking his talents elsewhere after being a role player last year. Khamenia started five of 38 games, averaging 5.7 points and 3.3 rebounds, and even with him in line for more playing time with Cameron Boozer likely leaving, Khamenia joined the portal on Wednesday.

Two big names Duke is waiting to hear from are Cayden Boozer, the twin brother of Cameron, and big man Patrick Ngonba II. A potential big-name target mentioned on TheDevilsDen is Wisconsin high-scoring wing John Blackwell, who made All-Big Ten last season. He's on Duke's radar, while the program is no longer in the services for former Kansas big man Flory Bidunga. Despite visiting Duke's campus on Sunday, Bidunga committed to Louisville, taking Duke out of the running for who was the top overall player in the transfer portal. Get the latest Duke basketball roster news at TheDevilsDen.

How to get insider Duke basketball roster updates

Scheyer is expected to go after some big names in the transfer portal, and the TheDevilsDen staff has all the latest news involving incoming and outgoing transfers. You can only see the latest updates at TheDevilsDen.com.

Who are the top names Duke basketball is pursuing under coach Jon Scheyer? Go to TheDevilsDen.com to see their insider information, all from a staff who has deep-rooted ties inside the Duke program, and find out.

And remember, TheDevilsDen.com is offering 60% off an annual VIP membership for a limited time, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for an annual subscription to TheDevilsDen.com. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.