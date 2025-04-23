The Duke Blue Devils were led by one of the most impressive freshmen in college basketball history last season, but Cooper Flagg has officially declared for the 2025 NBA Draft. Flagg has long been predicted as the top pick in the Draft, so his announcement did not come as a surprise. He led Duke in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game, taking the Blue Devils to the Final Four. His departure leaves a hole in the 2025 Duke basketball roster.

Duke basketball roster news

Cameron Boozer once battled Flagg for the top high school rankings spot before Flagg reclassified, and now he will try to replace some of Flagg's production. Boozer will almost assuredly start at power forward alongside returning center Patrick Ngongba II, who played behind fellow freshman Khaman Maluach this past season. Maluach joins Flagg, Kon Knueppel and Tyrese Proctor as starters who are off to the NBA.

Grad student Sion James has exhausted his collegiate eligibility, so Scheyer is replacing his entire starting five. Boozer's twin brother, Cayden, is part of Duke's top-ranked recruiting class as well. Caleb Foster announced that he will return for the 2025-26 season, but Duke will be looking to add some pieces via the portal. Get the latest Duke basketball roster news at The Devil's Den.

