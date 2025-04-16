The Duke Blue Devils are coming off a run to the Final Four, their 18th appearance in program history. The 2025-26 Duke basketball roster will look drastically different from last year's squad, with Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, and Khaman Maluach all projected to be lottery picks in the upcoming NBA Draft. Mason Gillis and Sion James have exhausted their eligibility, leaving head coach Jon Scheyer with plenty of production to replace. Scheyer and his staff will continue scouring the college basketball transfer portal in the coming days to try and add Florida basketball depth for another deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

Duke basketball roster news

Tyrese Proctor has been a staple for Scheyer and his staff over the last three years. Proctor has improved his game since arriving as a freshman and has emerged as an unquestioned leader for this Duke team. Last season, Proctor averaged 12.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He knocked down 45.2% of his field goals and 40.5% of his 3-point attempts. Proctor's decision to return for his senior season at Duke or head to the NBA will be one to watch in the coming days.

Isaiah Evans and Patrick Ngongba II are promising returners, while Maliq Brown will provide experience and elite defense. The new Duke basketball roster will once again revolve around freshmen, as Scheyer is bringing in the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. All four players in the Blue Devils' class are ranked in the national top-25, including twin brothers Cayden and Cameron Boozer, sons of Duke legend Carlos Boozer. Cameron Boozer is the No. 3 overall prospect and the top-ranked power forward in the country, while Cayden Boozer is the No. 4 point guard and 24th-ranked player overall in the 2025 class. Get the latest Duke basketball roster news at The Devil's Den.

