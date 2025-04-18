Duke basketball is coming off a season in which the Blue Devils won the ACC regular season title and ACC Tournament, but ultimately fell short of their main goal, losing to Houston in the Final Four in dramatic fashion. Now, head coach Jon Scheyer is dealing with a Duke basketball roster overhaul with key players like Cooper Flagg, Khaman Maluach and Kon Knueppel expected to be lottery picks in the NBA Draft. Mason Gillis and Sion James have also both exhausted their eligibility, leaving Scheyer and his staff with plenty of production to replace in the Duke basketball lineup.

Losing players of that stature is never easy, but Duke is projected to return plenty of talent and has signed the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports. Now, with the transfer portal officially open through April 22, Scheyer and his staff have turned their attention to filling the remaining holes on the Duke basketball roster.

Scheyer was able to bring in big man Maliq Brown from Syracuse via the transfer portal last season. Brown is expected to be back for the Blue Devils next season and will be tasked with serving as a veteran presence for a young roster. Brown played just 15.7 minutes per game in 2024-25 while averaging 2.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. He connected on 65.7% of his field goals and will look to be more of a focal point on the offensive end given Duke's departures.

Isaiah Evans, Darren Harris, and Patrick Ngongba II are also expected to return to Duke as sophomores, giving Scheyer a bit of continuity. Evans played 13.7 minutes on average per game in his freshman season but was effective when he was on the court, scoring 6.8 points per contest. Ngongba averaged 10.5 minutes per game and knocked down 71.9% of his field goals. Get the latest Duke basketball roster news at The Devil's Den.

