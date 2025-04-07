The Duke Blue Devils head into the offseason following one of the biggest Final Four collapses in college basketball history. They held a nine-point advantage against Houston with just over two minutes remaining, but turnovers, missed free throws and a lack of focus contributed to the blown lead. The Duke basketball roster was highlighted by freshmen, which ultimately played a role in having the season end in devastating fashion. However, head coach Jon Scheyer will likely follow the same blueprint in 2025-26 since he has multiple elite freshmen expected to be in the Duke basketball starting lineup in the fall.

Scheyer will want to supplement the roster by adding players from the college basketball transfer portal. He could have five returning players this year compared to just two last year, immediately providing more experience and depth to go along with upcoming roster additions. If you love the Blue Devils, or want the latest roster updates and college basketball transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at The Devil's Den, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Duke.

The team of insiders at The Devil's Den are providing up-to-the-minute scoop on the latest intel surrounding the Duke basketball roster changes. The basketball coverage at The Devil's Den is led by Adam Rowe and John Watson, who have decades of experience covering the team. In addition, The Devil's Den features a message board community visited by thousands of Duke fanatics and program insiders. And right now, The Devil's Den is offering 50% off the first year of an annual subscription*, so now is the time to sign up.

The Devil's Den has news out on who is coming and going on the Duke basketball roster. Head to The Devil's Den now to see the latest updates.

Duke basketball roster news

Duke is losing the top player in the country, as Cooper Flagg is set to be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. The Blue Devils are also losing fifth-year seniors Sion James and Mason Gillis, who arrived as transfers last offseason. Freshmen Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach are projected lottery picks who are almost certainly going to enter the draft as well.

The biggest question marks on the roster are Tyrese Proctor and Isaiah Evans, who both have decisions to make regarding the NBA Draft. Some of the expected returners include Caleb Foster and Maliq Brown, while Scheyer is also welcoming the top-ranked recruiting class in college hoops. Many of the top players from the transfer portal have already been spoken for, so Scheyer and the Duke basketball coaching staff will need to work quickly in the coming weeks. Get the latest Duke basketball roster news at The Devil's Den.

How to get insider Duke basketball roster updates

Scheyer is expected to go after some big names in the transfer portal, and The Devil's Den staff has all the latest news involving incoming and outgoing transfers. You can only see the latest updates at The Devil's Den.

Who are the top names Duke basketball is pursuing under coach Jon Scheyer? Go to The Devil's Den to see their insider information, all from a staff who has deep-rooted ties inside the Duke program, and find out.

And remember, The Devil's Den is offering 50% off an annual VIP membership for a limited time, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for an annual subscription to The Devil's Den. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.