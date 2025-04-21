Last year saw Duke basketball make its first Final Four under Jon Scheyer and achieve its first No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll under Coach K's successor. While those are two notable achievements, they care about national championships in Durham. The Blue Devils came up short last season despite having a generational talent like Cooper Flagg, and now Scheyer will have to readjust to life without him. However, the incoming Duke recruiting class is led by No. 3 overall recruit Cameron Boozer and his twin brother, No. 24 incoming freshman Cayden Boozer. Plus, Carlos Boozer's sons aren't the only ones headed to Duke's campus as the school landed Nikolas Khamenia, who is a top-15 recruit.

Duke basketball roster news

While Flagg hasn't officially declared for the NBA Draft just yet, fellow freshman, Kon Knueppel, did do that on April 17. Knueppel was also a five-star in his class who averaged 14.4 points, with 40.6% shooting on 3-pointers, and he took his game to another level in the biggest of games. Over Duke's Sweet 16, Elite Eight and Final Four games, Knueppel averaged 19 ppg on over 50% shooting from the field. Now, Duke, and the NBA, are awaiting word from Flagg and fellow freshman stud, Khaman Maluach, who have until April 26 to declare.

Someone who could have potentially replaced Knueppel in the starting lineup was five-star recruit, Shelton Henderson. However, on April 17, he was released from his National Letter of Intent to Duke, which re-opens his recruitment. Henderson, the No. 14 overall prospect in the Class of 2025 had committed to the Blue Devils in November, and he's now the sixth-ranked uncommitted prospect. Henderson, a Houston native, had campus visits to Texas and Texas Tech before signing with Duke, while Miami is also a new possibility as his primary recruiter with Duke, Jai Lucas, is now the Canes' new head coach. Get the latest Duke basketball roster news at The Devil's Den.

