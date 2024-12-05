Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Duke and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 43-36 lead against Auburn.

If Duke keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-2 in no time. On the other hand, Auburn will have to make due with a 7-1 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Auburn Tigers @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: Auburn 7-0, Duke 5-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The Duke Blue Devils will face off against the Auburn Tigers at 9:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.

Duke took a loss when they played away from home last Tuesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Friday. Everything went their way against Seattle as Duke made off with a 70-48 victory. The Blue Devils have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matchups by 22 points or more this season.

Duke's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Tyrese Proctor led the charge by scoring 13 points. Kon Knueppel was another key player, scoring 11 points plus two steals.

Duke was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Seattle only posted six.

Meanwhile, Auburn came tearing into Wednesday's game with six straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 21.2 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Tigers by a score of 90-76.

Auburn can attribute much of their success to Johni Broome, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 16 rebounds, and Dylan Cardwell, who made all 8 shots he took racking up 18 points plus six assists. The contest was Broome's fourth in a row with at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Chad Baker-Mazara, who went 5 for 6 en route to 14 points plus five assists.

Duke's win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-2. As for Auburn, their victory bumped their record up to 7-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Duke has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Auburn struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Duke beat Auburn 78-72 in their previous meeting back in November of 2018. Will Duke repeat their success, or does Auburn have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Duke is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Auburn, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Duke won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.