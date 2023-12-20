Who's Playing

Baylor Bears @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: Baylor 9-1, Duke 7-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Duke has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Baylor Bears in a holiday battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at at Madison Square Garden. Baylor took a loss in their last match and will be looking to turn the tables on Duke, who comes in off a win.

Duke has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 21 points or more this season. They blew past the Pride 89-68.

Jeremy Roach and Kyle Filipowski were among the main playmakers for Duke as the former scored 19 points along with eight assists and the latter shot 4-for-7 from deep and dropped a double-double on 28 points and 12 rebounds. Those eight assists set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Jared McCain, who scored 13 points.

Meanwhile, after a string of nine wins, Baylor's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 88-64 punch to the gut against the Spartans. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Baylor has scored all season.

The Blue Devils pushed their record up to 7-3 with that win, which was their fifth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.8 points per game. As for the Bears, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-1.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Duke just can't miss this season, having made 48.6% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Baylor struggles in that department as they've made 51.5% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.