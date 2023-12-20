Who's Playing

Baylor Bears @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: Baylor 9-1, Duke 7-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $45.00

What to Know

Duke has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will take on the Baylor Bears in a holiday battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at at Madison Square Garden. Duke will be strutting in after a win while Baylor will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Duke has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five games by 21 points or more this season. They were the clear victor by a 89-68 margin over the Pride.

Jeremy Roach and Kyle Filipowski were among the main playmakers for Duke as the former scored 19 points along with eight assists and the latter shot 4-for-7 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 28 points and 12 rebounds. Those eight assists set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Jared McCain, who scored 13 points.

Meanwhile, Baylor unfortunately witnessed the end of their nine-game winning streak on Saturday. They were the victim of a painful 88-64 defeat at the hands of the Spartans. It was supposed to be a close matchup, and Baylor was supposed to come out on top, but clearly nobody told Michigan State.

The Blue Devils pushed their record up to 7-3 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.8 points per game. As for the Bears, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Duke and Baylor are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Duke hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.6 points per game. However, it's not like Baylor struggles in that department as they've been averaging 88.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Duke is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-4 against the spread).

Odds

Duke is a 3-point favorite against Baylor, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Blue Devils, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

