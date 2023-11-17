Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: Bucknell 1-3, Duke 2-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

What to Know

The Bucknell Bison's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Duke Blue Devils at 6:00 p.m. ET on November 17th at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Bucknell might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 17 turnovers on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Bison came up short against the Explorers and fell 69-57.

Jack Forrest put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 27 points. Less helpful for Bucknell was Ruot Bijiek's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils were able to grind out a solid win over the Spartans on Tuesday, taking the game 74-65.

Duke's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Caleb Foster led the charge by earning 18 points. Tyrese Proctor was another key contributor, earning 13 points along with 6 assists and 6 rebounds.

The Bison's loss dropped their record down to 1-3. As for the Blue Devils, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

Friday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Bucknell have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Duke struggles in that department as they've been even better at 33.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.