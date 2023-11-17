Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: Bucknell 1-3, Duke 2-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $85.00

What to Know

Duke will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Bucknell Bison at 6:00 p.m. ET at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Duke will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Tuesday, the Blue Devils beat the Spartans 74-65.

Duke got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Caleb Foster out in front who scored 18 points along with 3 rebounds and 1 assist. Tyrese Proctor was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with 6 assists and 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bison came up short against the Explorers on Tuesday and fell 69-57.

Jack Forrest put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 27 points along with 4 rebounds and 2 steals. Less helpful for Bucknell was Ruot Bijiek's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Blue Devils now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Bison, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Duke have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bucknell struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Blue Devils as a 31.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

