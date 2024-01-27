Who's Playing

Clemson Tigers @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: Clemson 13-5, Duke 14-4

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Duke Blue Devils and the Clemson Tigers are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Tuesday, the Blue Devils were able to grind out a solid win over the Cardinals, taking the game 83-69.

Duke got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Mark Mitchell out in front who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds. Tyrese Proctor was another key contributor, scoring 24 points.

Meanwhile, Clemson's game on Saturday was all tied up 30-30 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They walked away with a 78-67 win over the Seminoles. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, as Clemson did.

Chase Hunter was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 14 points.

The Blue Devils are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 14-4 record this season. As for the Tigers, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 13-5.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Duke just can't miss this season, having made 48.2% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Clemson struggles in that department as they've made 48.1% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, Duke is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest will be their 16th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 7-7-1 against the spread).

Odds

Duke is a big 8-point favorite against Clemson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

Series History

Duke has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Clemson.