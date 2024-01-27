Who's Playing

Clemson Tigers @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: Clemson 13-5, Duke 14-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Clemson Tigers and the Duke Blue Devils are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, Clemson's game was all tied up 30-30 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They walked away with a 78-67 win over the Seminoles. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, as Clemson did.

Clemson can attribute much of their success to Chase Hunter, who scored 14 points.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils earned a 83-69 win over the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Duke got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Mark Mitchell out in front who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds. Tyrese Proctor was another key contributor, scoring 24 points.

The Tigers' win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 13-5. As for the Blue Devils, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 14-4 record this season.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Clemson just can't miss this season, having made 48.1% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Duke struggles in that department as they've made 48.2% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Clemson beat Duke 72-64 in their previous meeting back in January of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Clemson since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Duke has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Clemson.